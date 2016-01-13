Naloxone kits were distributed to the public in response to three deaths that occurred in Johnson City on Saturday in just a ten-hour period. The Johnson City Police Department is investigating four suspected heroin overdoses, three of which proved to be fatal. Police say the deaths may be related to a "bad batch" of heroin on the streets. Truth Pharm Rainmakers and members of the Southern Tier AIDS Program(STAP) saw the potential increased risk of overdose a...

Naloxone kits were distributed to the public in response to three deaths that occurred in Johnson City on Saturday in just a ten-hour period. The Johnson City Police Department is investigating four suspected heroin overdoses, three of which proved to be fatal. Police say the deaths may be related to a "bad batch" of heroin on the streets. Truth Pharm Rainmakers and members of the Southern Tier AIDS Program(STAP) saw the potential increased risk of overdose a...

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar encouraged all area residents to take advantage of New York State's Free Fishing Weekend.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar encouraged all area residents to take advantage of New York State's Free Fishing Weekend.

Sunday, a local fundraiser was held to benefit the Mercy House, selling Lularoe brand clothing at low, low prices.

Sunday, a local fundraiser was held to benefit the Mercy House, selling Lularoe brand clothing at low, low prices.

The ability to communicate is one of the most important aspects of humanity, but when the power goes out and cellphones don't work...what then? In a world of ever-growing social awareness, we tend to take for granted the simplicity of communication. Facebook, Twitter, cellular phones and other electrical equipment; all provide mankind an instant opportunity to communicate with each other.

The ability to communicate is one of the most important aspects of humanity, but when the power goes out and cellphones don't work...what then? In a world of ever-growing social awareness, we tend to take for granted the simplicity of communication. Facebook, Twitter, cellular phones and other electrical equipment; all provide mankind an instant opportunity to communicate with each other.

The National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism reminds parents and high school graduates that minors shouldn't be celebrating with alcohol.

The National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism reminds parents and high school graduates that minors shouldn't be celebrating with alcohol.

Champ Stuart’s two home run effort was not enough as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies dropped the series decider, 5-4, to the Bowie Baysox Thursday night at NYSEG Stadium. The Baysox roughed up the Binghamton bullpen for the second straight night, using a four-run seventh inning to grab a late-game lead.

Champ Stuart’s two home run effort was not enough as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies dropped the series decider, 5-4, to the Bowie Baysox Thursday night at NYSEG Stadium. The Baysox roughed up the Binghamton bullpen for the second straight night, using a four-run seventh inning to grab a late-game lead.

New Hampshire starter Sean Reid-Foley fired seven scoreless innings to guide the Fisher Cats past the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 5-1, on Friday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. The Ponies mustered just four hits against the righty and dropped their third straight game.

New Hampshire starter Sean Reid-Foley fired seven scoreless innings to guide the Fisher Cats past the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 5-1, on Friday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. The Ponies mustered just four hits against the righty and dropped their third straight game.

Continue to Stumble Ponies lose in New Hampshire

Continue to Stumble Ponies lose in New Hampshire

Binghamton bounces back from their three game losing streak with a 4-3 win over New Hampshire.

Binghamton bounces back from their three game losing streak with a 4-3 win over New Hampshire.

Binghamton bounces back from their three game losing streak with a 4-3 win over New Hampshire.

Binghamton bounces back from their three game losing streak with a 4-3 win over New Hampshire.

Here's your score from the BC Stallions game against Troy: Stallions 0 - Fighting Irish 25

Here's your score from the BC Stallions game against Troy: Stallions 0 - Fighting Irish 25

Here's your score from the BC Stallions game against Troy: Stallions 0 - Fighting Irish 25

Here's your score from the BC Stallions game against Troy: Stallions 0 - Fighting Irish 25

Binghamton Rumble Ponies Pitcher, Casey Delgado grew up in Miami, Florida with hopes of playing professional baseball.

Binghamton Rumble Ponies Pitcher, Casey Delgado grew up in Miami, Florida with hopes of playing professional baseball.

From Undrafted to a Pro: Spotlight in Sports

From Undrafted to a Pro: Spotlight in Sports

Chelsea Manning participates in NYC Pride Chelsea Manning participates in NYC Pride Chelsea Manning, the former US Army intelligence analyst who spent time in prison for sharing classified documents, participated in her first Pride event since her early release in May. Chelsea Manning, the former US Army intelligence analyst who spent time in prison for sharing classified documents, participated in her first Pride event since her early release in May.

At Pride celebrations, protesters chant 'No Justice, No Pride' At Pride celebrations, protesters chant 'No Justice, No Pride' At Pride celebrations across the United States on Sunday, a protest movement that aims to draw attention to the struggles of marginalized people within the LGBTQ community made itself heard. At Pride celebrations across the United States on Sunday, a protest movement that aims to draw attention to the struggles of marginalized people within the LGBTQ community made itself heard.

Transgender firefighter marches as NYC Pride Parade grand marshal Transgender firefighter marches as NYC Pride Parade grand marshal When Brooke Guinan joined the New York City Fire Department in 2008 she publicly presented herself as a man. She had no idea that on Sunday she'd be one of the NYC Pride Parade's grand marshals while identifying as... When Brooke Guinan joined the New York City Fire Department in 2008 she publicly presented herself as a man. She had no idea that on Sunday she'd be one of the NYC Pride Parade's grand marshals while identifying as a...