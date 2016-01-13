-
NIAAA Wants High School Seniors to Celebrate Graduation Safely
The National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism reminds parents and high school graduates that minors shouldn't be celebrating with alcohol.
-
Kopernik Demonstrates Emergency Communications for Next Disaster
The ability to communicate is one of the most important aspects of humanity, but when the power goes out and cellphones don't work...what then? In a world of ever-growing social awareness, we tend to take for granted the simplicity of communication. Facebook, Twitter, cellular phones and other electrical equipment; all provide mankind an instant opportunity to communicate with each other.
-
High-End Fashion at Low Prices Benefits Mercy House
Sunday, a local fundraiser was held to benefit the Mercy House, selling Lularoe brand clothing at low, low prices.
-
Broome County Promotes New York State Free Fishing Weekend
Broome County Executive Jason Garnar encouraged all area residents to take advantage of New York State's Free Fishing Weekend.
-
Naloxone Kits Distributed After 3 Deaths Caused By Overdose
Naloxone kits were distributed to the public in response to three deaths that occurred in Johnson City on Saturday in just a ten-hour period. The Johnson City Police Department is investigating four suspected heroin overdoses, three of which proved to be fatal. Police say the deaths may be related to a "bad batch" of heroin on the streets. Truth Pharm Rainmakers and members of the Southern Tier AIDS Program(STAP) saw the potential increased risk of overdose a...
-
Local Gun Match Raises Money for Veterans
Around 141 shooters competed in a local gun match Saturday to help raise money for veterans. Competitors traveled from as far as Massachusetts to compete in the New York State IDPA Championship Empire Match.
-
GALLERY: Binghamton and Johnson City High School Seniors Receive Diplomas
Two more Southern Tier high schools celebrated graduation on Sunday, June 25, as seniors from Binghamton High School and Johnson City High School walked the stage and received their diplomas.
-
AMBER Alert Canceled for Sidney Abduction
The AMBER Alert that was issued for two infants from Sidney was canceled at 3:33 a.m. on June 25.
-
From Undrafted to a Pro: Spotlight in Sports
Binghamton Rumble Ponies Pitcher, Casey Delgado grew up in Miami, Florida with hopes of playing professional baseball.
-
Broome-Tioga Cadet Earns Civil Air Patrol's Highest Honor
17-year-old Cadet Kevin Vogel of Port Crane has earned the prestigious General Carl A. Spaatz Award, which is the highest honor a Cadet can receive from the Civil Air Patrol.
-
Local Mothers Demand Gun Safety
Gun control...a hot button issue facing many United States citizens. For those that have had their lives altered or ruined by firearms, the effort for gun safety is clearer than ever. For one local mother's action group, keeping the 2nd Amendment is a crucial right of every American, but the problems surrounding gun control have to be remedied.
-
12th Annual Broome County Triathlon Promotes a Healthy Lifestyle
165 people competed in the 12th annual Broome County Triathlon at Dorchester Park in Whitney Point on Saturday.
-
Vestal 5K Raises Awareness For Female Cancers
The 2nd annual Warrior Women's Crush Cancer 5K raised money and awareness for female cancers at the Vestal Coal House on Saturday morning.
-
Rain Couldn't Dampen Drafts with Giraffes at Animal Adventure
With rains slowly moving over the horizon, fans of ales, adventure and (of course) giraffes stood their ground at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville.
-
Broome County Regional Farmers Market Celebrates 1st Birthday
The Broome County Regional Farmers Market celebrated one full year in its current location on Front Street.
-
GALLERY: Susquehanna Valley, U-E, and Vestal High Schools Celebrate Graduation
Hundreds of Southern Tier seniors became alumni on Saturday after three high schools celebrated their graduations.
-
Veterans Receive Free Dental Work for Annual Day of Service
Veterans received free dental care at the Aspen Dental in Binghamton as part of the company's annual Day of Service.
-
Woman From Oxford Caught Trying to Sell Drugs
An Oxford woman was arrested by the Narcotics Division of the Chenango County Sheriff's Office after they found cocaine in her car.
-
78 Items Recalled From Binghamton Price Chopper
The Price Chopper Supermarket on Chenango Bridge Road in Binghamton is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple bakery and Bella Roma Pizza items purchased on June 23, due to an equipment malfunction, which may have led to the possibility of metal shavings in the dough.
-
Homeless Norwich Man Caught After Robbing Store With a Knife
The Chenango County Sheriff's have arrested a homeless man from Norwich after he allegedly robbed a Dollar General at knifepoint.
-
Police Investigating 'Bad Batch' of Heroin After Four Overdoses in Ten Hours
The Johnson City Police Department is investigating four suspected heroin overdoses in the last ten hours, three of which resulted in death.
-
Vestal Bus Driver Retires After 56 Years on the Job
A Vestal Bus Driver, who has been working since 1961 when he was 19, has decided to retire and the neighborhood that he served held him a retirement party to say thanks for the nearly six decades of service.
-
Pair of Local High Schools Kick Off Graduation Weekend
Maine-Endwell and Chenango Valley high schools held their graduation ceremonies on Friday.
-
Worker Dead at Weitsman Facility After Being Struck By Machinery
A man has died after being struck by a piece of heavy equipment at a Ben Weitsman & Son facility in Owego.
-
Environmentalists Call on Governor Cuomo to Halt Fenton Natural Gas Compressor Station
Environmentalists on Friday were calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to put a moratorium on the controversial Town of Fenton natural gas compressor station and other projects like it. “Let’s lead by example. It’s the best way to lead. It’s the only way to lead and today is the best step forward” said Cuomo in a speech from October of 2015. Environmentalists are asking the governor to do just that, calling for a halt on projects like this ...
-
10th Annual Parlor City 5K To Take Place In July
What organizers call one of the highlights of July Fest, the Parlor City 5k returns to the streets of Binghamton for the 10th year. The 5k will take place on the morning of July 15th.
-
Faerie Fest: Where Magic And Make-Believe Runs Wild
Tucked away in Oauquaga, New York Faerie Festival is an escape from reality. In it's 9th year, visitors of all ages are strapping on their wings and roaming taking in the bit of magic in the woods.
-
Catering Company Owned By Binghamton Mayor Fined For Health Violations
Terra Cotta, a downtown Binghamton catering company, received citations for health violations last month according to reports on the Broome County website. The restaurant, co-owned by Binghamton mayor Rich David, was written up by the Broome County Health Department for unclean cooking surfaces and floors.
-
Five Guys Burgers and Fries Prepares for Grand Re-Opening
A local burger joint is ready to re-open it's doors this weekend to show off some of its new improvements Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Vestal is now completely remodeled with new ceilings, floors, furniture, cooking equipment and even brand new bathrooms. Employees also refreshed their skills with a two day training program on Thursday and Friday. Representatives say this remodel shows ten plus years of commitment to the local community.....
-
Binghamton Zoo Rescues Coyote Pup
Magnus was rescued at approximately three weeks of age by PAWS (Paws Animal Wildlife Sanctuary) in Waterloo, South Carolina.
-
J-C Village Trustee Officially Kicks off Campaign for Mayor
Johnson City Village Trustee Rick Balles has officially announced he's running for Johnson City Mayor in November.
-
Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial Offers Some Tips on Investing
Tom: Articles on getting rich give advice about “money don’t’s”what not to do,but Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial has some tips for us on “money do’s” Greg.
-
Town of Fenton Residents Protest Compressor Station
Hundreds of community members in the Town of Fenton picked up signs to protest the town's compressor project.
-
Endicott Police Vehicle Involved in Crash
Endicott Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that involved on of their own marked patrol vehicles.
-
Activists Hold Sit-in Outside Schumer's Office
The controversial reforms of the newly proposed healthcare bill has been in the spotlight of attention for months. Continuing to irk many taxpayers, the bill dubbed "TrumpCare" brought out local activists, Thursday.
-
Broome County Triathlon To Be Held in Dorchester Park
Broome County will be holding its 12th Annual Triathlon this Saturday in Dorchester Park.
-
Fire Leaves Smoke Damage in Port Crane
A fire broke out at a home in Port Crane Thursday. Several fire crews responded to the blaze at 588 Pleasant Hill Road.
-
Sears Closing at the Oakdale Mall
Another major retailer is leaving the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City.
-
JC Arson/Murder Trial: Prosecution Rests Its Case
The prosecution rests its case in the Johnson City arson trial, after pulling forward 21 witnesses. Previous testimony focused on eyewitness accounts of what happened the night of the fire at 145 Floral Avenue that killed two young boys in October 2015.
-
Eddie Block Gang Member Sentenced in Federal Court
A Binghamton man was sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking and weapons possession.
-
Margaret Trudeau Advocates For Mental Health Resources at Women's Fund Breakfast
Former First Lady of Canada Margaret Trudeau shared her life story with hundreds of women in the Southern Tier. At Thursday's Women's Fund breakfast at the Holiday Inn in Binghamton,
LocalMore>>
-
NIAAA Wants High School Seniors to Celebrate Graduation Safely
NIAAA Wants High School Seniors to Celebrate Graduation Safely
The National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism reminds parents and high school graduates that minors shouldn't be celebrating with alcohol.
The National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism reminds parents and high school graduates that minors shouldn't be celebrating with alcohol.
Kopernik Demonstrates Emergency Communications for Next Disaster
Kopernik Demonstrates Emergency Communications for Next Disaster
The ability to communicate is one of the most important aspects of humanity, but when the power goes out and cellphones don't work...what then? In a world of ever-growing social awareness, we tend to take for granted the simplicity of communication. Facebook, Twitter, cellular phones and other electrical equipment; all provide mankind an instant opportunity to communicate with each other.
The ability to communicate is one of the most important aspects of humanity, but when the power goes out and cellphones don't work...what then? In a world of ever-growing social awareness, we tend to take for granted the simplicity of communication. Facebook, Twitter, cellular phones and other electrical equipment; all provide mankind an instant opportunity to communicate with each other.
High-End Fashion at Low Prices Benefits Mercy House
High-End Fashion at Low Prices Benefits Mercy House
Sunday, a local fundraiser was held to benefit the Mercy House, selling Lularoe brand clothing at low, low prices.
Sunday, a local fundraiser was held to benefit the Mercy House, selling Lularoe brand clothing at low, low prices.
Broome County Promotes New York State Free Fishing Weekend
Broome County Promotes New York State Free Fishing Weekend
Broome County Executive Jason Garnar encouraged all area residents to take advantage of New York State's Free Fishing Weekend.
Broome County Executive Jason Garnar encouraged all area residents to take advantage of New York State's Free Fishing Weekend.
Naloxone Kits Distributed After 3 Deaths Caused By Overdose
Naloxone Kits Distributed After 3 Deaths Caused By Overdose
Naloxone kits were distributed to the public in response to three deaths that occurred in Johnson City on Saturday in just a ten-hour period. The Johnson City Police Department is investigating four suspected heroin overdoses, three of which proved to be fatal. Police say the deaths may be related to a "bad batch" of heroin on the streets. Truth Pharm Rainmakers and members of the Southern Tier AIDS Program(STAP) saw the potential increased risk of overdose a...
Naloxone kits were distributed to the public in response to three deaths that occurred in Johnson City on Saturday in just a ten-hour period. The Johnson City Police Department is investigating four suspected heroin overdoses, three of which proved to be fatal. Police say the deaths may be related to a "bad batch" of heroin on the streets. Truth Pharm Rainmakers and members of the Southern Tier AIDS Program(STAP) saw the potential increased risk of overdose a...
SportsMore>>
-
From Undrafted to a Pro: Spotlight in Sports
From Undrafted to a Pro: Spotlight in Sports
Binghamton Rumble Ponies Pitcher, Casey Delgado grew up in Miami, Florida with hopes of playing professional baseball.
Binghamton Rumble Ponies Pitcher, Casey Delgado grew up in Miami, Florida with hopes of playing professional baseball.
BC Stallions Stumble against Troy
BC Stallions Stumble against TroyHere's your score from the BC Stallions game against Troy: Stallions 0 - Fighting Irish 25Here's your score from the BC Stallions game against Troy: Stallions 0 - Fighting Irish 25
Delgado helps snap three game losing streak
Delgado helps snap three game losing streakBinghamton bounces back from their three game losing streak with a 4-3 win over New Hampshire.Binghamton bounces back from their three game losing streak with a 4-3 win over New Hampshire.
Continue to Stumble Ponies lose in New Hampshire
Continue to Stumble Ponies lose in New Hampshire
New Hampshire starter Sean Reid-Foley fired seven scoreless innings to guide the Fisher Cats past the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 5-1, on Friday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. The Ponies mustered just four hits against the righty and dropped their third straight game.
New Hampshire starter Sean Reid-Foley fired seven scoreless innings to guide the Fisher Cats past the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 5-1, on Friday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. The Ponies mustered just four hits against the righty and dropped their third straight game.
Bullpen woes continue in Ponies loss
Bullpen woes continue in Ponies loss
Champ Stuart’s two home run effort was not enough as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies dropped the series decider, 5-4, to the Bowie Baysox Thursday night at NYSEG Stadium. The Baysox roughed up the Binghamton bullpen for the second straight night, using a four-run seventh inning to grab a late-game lead.
Champ Stuart’s two home run effort was not enough as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies dropped the series decider, 5-4, to the Bowie Baysox Thursday night at NYSEG Stadium. The Baysox roughed up the Binghamton bullpen for the second straight night, using a four-run seventh inning to grab a late-game lead.
U.S. NewsMore>>
-
Chelsea Manning participates in NYC Pride
Chelsea Manning participates in NYC PrideChelsea Manning, the former US Army intelligence analyst who spent time in prison for sharing classified documents, participated in her first Pride event since her early release in May.Chelsea Manning, the former US Army intelligence analyst who spent time in prison for sharing classified documents, participated in her first Pride event since her early release in May.
At Pride celebrations, protesters chant 'No Justice, No Pride'
At Pride celebrations, protesters chant 'No Justice, No Pride'At Pride celebrations across the United States on Sunday, a protest movement that aims to draw attention to the struggles of marginalized people within the LGBTQ community made itself heard.At Pride celebrations across the United States on Sunday, a protest movement that aims to draw attention to the struggles of marginalized people within the LGBTQ community made itself heard.
Transgender firefighter marches as NYC Pride Parade grand marshal
Transgender firefighter marches as NYC Pride Parade grand marshalWhen Brooke Guinan joined the New York City Fire Department in 2008 she publicly presented herself as a man. She had no idea that on Sunday she'd be one of the NYC Pride Parade's grand marshals while identifying as...When Brooke Guinan joined the New York City Fire Department in 2008 she publicly presented herself as a man. She had no idea that on Sunday she'd be one of the NYC Pride Parade's grand marshals while identifying as a...
Teen hurt after dropping from ride at Six Flags
Teen hurt after dropping from ride at Six FlagsA 14-year-old girl was injured when she dropped from a ride Saturday night at a Six Flags amusement park in upstate New York, the sheriff's office said.A 14-year-old girl was injured when she dropped from a ride Saturday night at a Six Flags amusement park in upstate New York, the sheriff's office said.
Three trials, no convictions in fatal police shootings
Three trials, no convictions in fatal police shootingsAll three cases started with a traffic stop.All three cases started with a traffic stop.
EntertainmentMore>>
-
'Harry Potter' turns 20
'Harry Potter' turns 20Believe it or not, the world almost missed out on Harry Potter.Believe it or not, the world almost missed out on Harry Potter.
Johnny Depp: 'When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?'
Johnny Depp: 'When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?'Even before Johnny Depp said it, the actor seemed to know that his comment would be controversial.Even before Johnny Depp said it, the actor seemed to know that his comment would be controversial.
French Montana answers our most burning questions about super powers, the Kardashians
French Montana answers our most burning questions about super powers, the KardashiansFrench Montana has a lot to be excited about these days. His single "Unforgettable" with Swae Lee went platinum this week and his mission to provide better health care for the people of Uganda has inspired other...French Montana has a lot to be excited about these days. His single "Unforgettable" with Swae Lee went platinum this week and his mission to provide better health care for the people of Uganda has inspired other...
'Power' Season 4: Ghost and gang keep you locked in suspense
'Power' Season 4: Ghost and gang keep you locked in suspenseNo one seems trustworthy in the new season of "Power," least of all creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp.No one seems trustworthy in the new season of "Power," least of all creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp.
Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2018 revealed
Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2018 revealedA new group of stars will be getting stars.A new group of stars will be getting stars.
Should e-cigarette users in New York not be able to vape in places where smoking is prohibited?
Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
- Yes
- 61%
- 72 votes
- No
- 39%
- 47 votes
Most Popular Videos
-
Rain Couldn't Dampen Drafts with Giraffes at Animal Adventure
-
Woman From Oxford Caught Trying to Sell Drugs
-
GALLERY: Binghamton and Johnson City High School Seniors Receive Diplomas
-
Police Investigating 'Bad Batch' of Heroin After Four Overdoses in Ten Hours
-
Homeless Norwich Man Caught After Robbing Store With a Knife
-
AMBER Alert Canceled for Sidney Abduction
-
Faerie Festival: Where Magic and Make-Believe Runs Wild
-
Naloxone Kits Distributed After 3 Deaths Caused By Overdose
-
Kopernik Demonstrates Emergency Communications for Next Disaster
-
Double Narcotics Drug Bust
-
Top Video
-
From Undrafted to a Pro: Spotlight in Sports
-
GALLERY: Binghamton and Johnson City High School Seniors Receive Diplomas
-
NIAAA Wants High School Seniors to Celebrate Graduation Safely
-
Kopernik Demonstrates Emergency Communications for Next Disaster
-
Broome-Tioga Cadet Earns Civil Air Patrol's Highest Honor
-
High-End Fashion at Low Prices Benefits Mercy House
-
Broome County Promotes New York State Free Fishing Weekend
-
Naloxone Kits Distributed After 3 Deaths Caused By Overdose
-
AMBER Alert Canceled for Sidney Abduction
-
Local Gun Match Raises Money for Veterans
-
Slideshows
-
Kilmer Mansion: Home Of Binghamton's Most Ruthless Businessman
One of the most eye-catching buildings on Binghamton's West Side, the Kilmer Mansion, now Temple Concord, stands out with its turrets and gargoyles. The Kilmers stamped their name all across Binghamton, literally etching it in stone on buildings they owned.
-
Castle On The Hill: Behind Locked Doors
Sitting high above Binghamton, the Castle on the Hill, or the old State Hospital is still an imposing sight to outsiders. Closed to the public since 1993, Fox 40 took cameras inside for the first time in over 24 years.
-
How a Revolutionary War Vet's Home Became the 'Birthplace of Delaware County'
Fox 40 continues our series to give you an inside look at some of the region's legacy landmarks. In March, the focus is on one of Delhi, New York's most historical sites -- the Frisbee House.
-
Roberson Mansion: The Man Behind the Money
-
The Southern Tier Attends Inauguration
-
Phelps Mansion: A Short Stay for the Family, A Lasting Impression on Binghamton
The Phelps Mansion is a familiar structure on Court Street in Binghamton. Bearing the name of the fifth mayor of the city, it may be a surprise to some that the Phelps family only lived in the building for a ten year period.
-
Dick's Sporting Goods Open 2016
Images from the 10th annual Dick's Sporting Goods Open
-
Operations Get Money Slideshow
Police say one man, Terrance Wise, is the head of the drug organization it targeted in Operation Get Money. He and two other suspects are charged under what's known as New York's Kingpin statute.
-
Operations Get Money Mugshots
Seven people are in the Broome County Jail without bail, suspects in what the sheriff is calling it the largest heroin drug raid in Broome County history.
-
The Flood of 2006
Viewer submitted images from the flood of 2016.
-