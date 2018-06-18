ENDICOTT, N.Y. -New details have been released about the 2018 DICK'S Sporting Goods Open.

The week-long tournament will take place from August 13 through August 19 at En-Joie Golf Course in Endicott.

2017 champion Scott McCarron spoke about his appreciation for the En-Joie Golf Club and the excitement over country singer Blake Shelton.

"I love this golf course, to play a public golf course like this and in this town where you can come out for forty-seven bucks and play, I mean it's something special" said McCarron.