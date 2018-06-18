  • Home


Upgrades Coming to Downtown Government Plaza

Posted: Updated:
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

After receiving a grant from New York State for $1.7 million, Broome County will begin to make changes to the downtown Government Plaza as part of a "green infrastructure study."

Green infrastructure practices attempt to distribute and manage water runoff from smaller drainage areas immediately surrounding the practice. They mean to capture and infiltrate storm-water, reduce storm-water runoff and improve the quality of water that escapes.

Of the eight storm-water infrastructure practices eligible for funding from the Green Innovation Grant Program (GIGP), the six utilized include:

  • Green Roofs
  • Bio-retention - Bio-infiltration Areas and Storm-water Planters
  • Storm-water Harvesting and Reuse with Cisterns
  • Permeable Paving
  • Downspout Disconnection
  • Storm-water Street Trees

The incoming green infrastructure upgrades are part of a larger development project that will improve Government Plaza as well as the surrounding downtown neighborhood. 

Aside from the green infrastructure improvements, additional upgrades include:

  • Re-development of the lower deck parking area to a multi-use public plaza
  • Lowering of the wall that separates the parking area from the sidewalk
  • Re-striping and paving of the parking area
  • An outdoor cafe/sitting area
  • Adult swings
  • Benches and tables with chairs and umbrellas
  • Drainage improvements

The project looks to create a pedestrian-friendly space to be used by all three levels of government there, as well as the community.

The project is anticipated to be completed by 2020.