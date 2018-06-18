Upgrades Coming to Downtown Government Plaza

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -
After receiving a grant from New York State for $1.7 million, Broome County will begin to make changes to the downtown Government Plaza as part of a "green infrastructure study."
Green infrastructure practices attempt to distribute and manage water runoff from smaller drainage areas immediately surrounding the practice. They mean to capture and infiltrate storm-water, reduce storm-water runoff and improve the quality of water that escapes.
Of the eight storm-water infrastructure practices eligible for funding from the Green Innovation Grant Program (GIGP), the six utilized include:
- Green Roofs
- Bio-retention - Bio-infiltration Areas and Storm-water Planters
- Storm-water Harvesting and Reuse with Cisterns
- Permeable Paving
- Downspout Disconnection
- Storm-water Street Trees
The incoming green infrastructure upgrades are part of a larger development project that will improve Government Plaza as well as the surrounding downtown neighborhood.
Aside from the green infrastructure improvements, additional upgrades include:
- Re-development of the lower deck parking area to a multi-use public plaza
- Lowering of the wall that separates the parking area from the sidewalk
- Re-striping and paving of the parking area
- An outdoor cafe/sitting area
- Adult swings
- Benches and tables with chairs and umbrellas
- Drainage improvements
The project looks to create a pedestrian-friendly space to be used by all three levels of government there, as well as the community.
The project is anticipated to be completed by 2020.