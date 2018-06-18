Broome Triathlon Details Released

The 2018 Triathlon will return to Dorchester Park June 30, in the Town of Triangle, near the Village of Whitney Point. The event has three different race distances as well as two races for kids.The Triathlon starts at 9am, with the Kids race at Noon. All participants must be members of USA Triathlon.

Participants can sign up for a 1 day membership. Participants may register for a relay. Registration ends June 24th.

The cost is $50 for the Triathlon, $15 for the Kids race. A portion of the proceeds go towards the Handicap Children Playground Fund

Distances: Triathlon: 1/2 mile swim, 12 mile bike, 3.1 mile run

Aqua Bike: 1/2 mile swim, 12 mile bike

Duathlon: 1.5 mile run, 12 mile bike, 3.1 mile run

Kids Races: Short Course: 100 yd swim, 1.5 mile bike, 1/4 mile run

Long Course: 100 yd swim, 3 mile bike, 1/2 mile run



For more information and to register for the Triathlon, visit Broome County Parks on Facebook or see www.gobroomecounty.com/parks.