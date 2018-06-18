Indictment: Binghamton Man Charged With Manslaughter

Broome County Grand Jury Friday handed up an indictment of Miguel L. Manchion, for

Manslaughter, for causing the death of Lazar Jones, on March 16th in the City of Binghamton.

Binghamton Police responded to 84 Pine Street March 16th in the morning after reports of a man down on the second floor. Officers discovered 51-year-old, Lazar Jones dead on the front porch of the residence upon arrival.

Police charged two suspects with murder in the death of Jones. Miguel Manchion originally was charged with second-degree murder . Police said this was not a random act and all parties knew one another.



The investigation revealed, Manchion assaulted Jones with a glass mug, and, in doing so, caused his death.



All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.