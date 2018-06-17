Update: Two Dead in Rt 26 Accident

UPDATE

At approximately 7:27 p.m., the Broome County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 3380 Route 26 in the Town of Nanticoke, Saturday, for a multi-vehicle accident.

When officers arrived on the scene, they soon discovered a GMC pickup truck traveling north-bound collided with two motorcycles coming the opposite direction. Deputies said they immediately began administering CPR and first-aid to the motorcyclists, but unfortunately were declared deceased on the scene. A third motorcyclist, who was riding with the victims, was not injured.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and the identities of the parties involved have not been release as of yet.

Stay with Fox 40, your source for local news, for more information when it becomes available.