Silver Linings Golden Memory Care Has Grand Opening

Silver Linings Golden Memory Care hosted the facilities grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, June 15th.

The new facility is an adult day care that offers a home-like experience throughout the day. It's open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m to 5:30 p.m and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m to 1:30 p.m.

Activities include cooking, crafts, gardening, and more which are based on clients likes and abilities. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are made on site and served daily.

Silver Linings Golden Memory Care is also teaming up with local business that help provide exercise and art programs. Grocery, laundry, and personal hair grooming are provided.