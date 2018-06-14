Juneteenth: Flag Raised in Binghamton

Members of the Juneteenth Committee, the Broome-Tioga NAACP, and the City of Binghamton came together Wednesday morning for the annual raise of the Juneteenth flag outside of City Hall in downtown Binghamton.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in June of 1865 and African-American freedom.

Although heavily celebrated by African-Americans in the South, the popularity of Juneteenth has grown up North, including Binghamton. Not only is it a way to mark the end of slavery in America, but it is a way to keep the bonds of community members strong.

This year's theme is "Together We Rise."

A two-day celebration of Juneteenth will commence Friday evening at Columbus Park in Binghamton and continue Saturday afternoon.