The Curve Is Too Quick For Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – Altoona hit three home runs for the second straight night, beating Binghamton 7-2 on Wednesday at NYSEG Stadium. The Curve plated five runs in the first two frames for their wire-to-wire win, providing plenty of support for starting pitcher Mitch Keller.

The Curve kicked off the middle-game of the series in grand style. Facing Rumble Ponies pitcher Scott Copeland, Altoona’s two, three, and four hitters each reached in the first inning to stuff the bases for Bryan Reynolds. Hitting below the Mendoza line at the start of the night, Reynolds belted his first home run of the season, a grand slam over the right field fence.

Copeland (4-1) allowed two more runs in his five-inning outing, both solo shots. Cole Tucker hit his first home run of the season, too, a two-out second-inning blast. In the fifth inning, Will Craig lined his second home run in as many days over the left field wall. The 30-year-old Copeland coughed up 10 hits and six earned runs in his five innings, striking out four and issuing one walk.

Binghamton struggled to generate offense against Keller. Their first run crossed in the second inning, when Keller’s offer to Tim Tebow was wild, allowing Kevin Taylor to score from third. In the third inning, Peter Alonso’s line drive off the right-center field wall plated Jeff McNeil from first base, but Alonso was gunned down at third trying to stretch his double into a triple.

Keller (7-2) went six innings, allowing two runs on four hits. The right-handed prospect struck out three and walked four.

Corey Taylor held the Curve scoreless in two relief frames, before David Roseboom coughed up one

Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies