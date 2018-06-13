Explore Local Heritage As Part Of Past Through History Weekend

From spaceship flight simulators to a prize winning race horse, Broome County's diverse history will be celebrated this weekend as part of the statewide Path Through History event.

"To have different people representing them in different ways is a great way to show our story," says Judi Hess, Director of Visit Binghamton.

There are 15 stops in all including the carousel circuit. At Techworks in Binghamton you can try out the Link Apollo Simulator, while over in Endicott you can browse the artifacts on display from IBM and Endicott-Johnson Shoes. The Phelps Mansion Museum will be hosting a presentation by PAST about architect Isaac Perry.

"We tend to look at other communities and think 'oh my gosh, they have so much rich history' And we take ours for granted," says Hess.

Below is a list of the participating locations:

Broome County Arts Council Sculpture Tou

Techworks!

Bundy Museum of History & Art

Binghamton Zoo At Ross Park

Discovery Center of the Southernn Tier

Endicott History and Heritage Center

Phelps Mansion Museum and Preservation Association of the Souther Tier (PAST)

Roberson Museum and Science Center

Nanticoke Valley Historical Society

Broome County Carousels

The events are running both Saturday the 16th and Sunday the 17th. For more information and a map, visit goalloutbroome.com.