Bainbridge Couple Identified as Victims in Fatal Colesville Crash

The Broome County Sheriff's Office has identified the victims in Tuesday night's fatal crash in Colesville.

Edson Kitchen, 56, and Mary Kitchen, 54, of Bainbridge, died in the crash when a black GMC pickup truck hit the driver's side of their blue Subaru sedan causing it to roll down Colesville Road.

Sheriffs say the GMC had the right of way and was unable to avoid the collision.

Police responded just after 6 p.m. to the intersection of Colesville Road and Sanitaria Springs Road and found the two victims deceased.

After an investigation, police confirmed the GMC pickup truck was traveling west on Colesville Road when the Subaru was traveling south on Sanitaria Springs Road and entered the intersection for an unknown reason.

The operator of the GMC, Christopher Condon, 42, of Binghamton was transported to Lourdes Hospital with minor injuries. He was treated and released.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, West Colesville Fire Department, Sanitaria Springs Fire Department, Harpursville Fire Department, Superior EMS, Broome Ambulance, Colesville Ambulance and the Broome County Highway Department responded to the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

Residents of the neighborhood say the intersection is one of the most dangerous in the area. One says she is thinking of moving because her family lives in fear of an accident hitting too close to home.

"Where else do you live that you worry if there's a car accident out front? I've had them go through my yard, I've had to grab my grandchild and run the other way and I don't think I want to live at this corner, any corner from now on." - Vicky Marble, Resident of Colesville Road

