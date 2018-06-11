Hall Of Fame Open Inductees Exhibit For Class Of 2018

Hall Of Fame Open Inductees Exhibit For Class Of 2018Posted: Updated:
By Kiley Farrell
The 2018 Inductees Exhibit is open at the Hall of Fame and will stay on display until May 2019.
Highlights contained in the Class of 2018 exhibit include:
Vladimir Guerrero’s Home Run Derby Champion trophy from the 2007 All-Star Game
A signed Milwaukee Brewers cap worn by Trevor Hoffman for his 600th save against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 7, 2010
Chipper Jones’ 1999 National League Most Valuable Player Award
The Minnesota Twins jersey worn by Jack Morris during Game 7 of the 1991 World Series
Jim Thome’s helmet from Aug. 15, 2011 when he hit his 600th career home run
The bat used by Alan Trammell to hit a home run in Game 4 of the 1984 World Series