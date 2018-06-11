Republican Kenneth Del Bianco to Run for Town of Union Supervisor

Another Town of Union resident has announced his candidacy for Town of Union Supervisor.

A life-long resident, Republican Kenneth Del Bianco said he believes major issues in the town are maintaining services, treating everyone fairly, and working to expand the tax base.

Del Bianco said he would like to focus on the need to maintain the Oakdale Mall, as a crucial tax paying element to the community's future. Del Bianco would like to work with the Oakdale Mall owners to pursue alternative uses, that malls in many other states are developing.

Another area Del Bianco wants to work on is the taxpaying properties in the town that were destroyed by severe flooding.

The vast empty parking lots in Endicott that IBM created during its growth should be revitalized with new housing which would in turn create a base to help re-energize Washington Avenue. — Del Bianco

He also said he hopes to restore the Endwell Post Office.

The Republican worked as an engineer for 20 years with the Town of Union, he is a licensed Professional Engineer, a former Town of Union Commissioner of Public Works, a previous Chairman of the Endwell Fire Department Board of Commissioners, a Commissioner of Public Works for 14 years with Tioga County.

Del Bianco said he is energetically ready to serve the Town of Union with fairness and compassion for all.