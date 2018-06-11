Vestal Special Election: Voters Decide On New Fire Station

A special election will be held in Vestal on Tuesday to decide if the town will purchase property for a new fire station.

Voters will decide if $612,500 will be spent to acquire three acres at 118 Jensen Road. That's the former site of the American Legion Post 89 behind Kohls.

The new station would replace Fire Station #4 on the Vestal Parkway. Town Supervisor John Schaffer says the station is out of date and also poses safety hazards for firefighters responding to emergencies. Moving it on to Jensen Road eliminates u-turns.

"I think it will be less dangerous. A lot of our calls go to the right at the bottom of Jensen, we can make an easier turn. Our firefighters responding don't have to go on the parkway, up half a mile, whip a u-turn to come back. So it's a whole bunch of safety factors," says Schaffer.

The polls will be open Tuesday at Vestal Town Hall from 2pm to 9pm.