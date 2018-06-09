Section IV Softball: Tears and Cheers in the State Championships

A 3-hour-drive away from Binghamton, local high school softballers competed in the NYSPHSAA Championships at Moreau Recreational Park in Glens Falls, NY. Three teams remained from Section IV Softball; Maine-Endwell, Susquehanna Valley and Deposit, some searching for another back-to-back titles, while the other their first state title in eleven years.

First in Class A, the Maine-Endwell Lady Spartans faced with the Iroquois Chiefs of Section VI. Showing everyone why they are back-to-back State Champions, the M-E girls blanked the Chiefs, 8-0, and earned their third straight NY State Title.

In Class B, it was a different story for the Susquehanna Valley Sabers who sought their first title since 2007. Making their way to the championship by taking down Westlake in the Semifinals, 10-0, the Sabers were unable to score a run against Ichabod Crane. Falling by a final score of 2-0, SV was only able to get a single hit against IC's Calista Phippen, who earned 13 strikeouts (33 in two games) in the victory.

Looking for their fourth straight title, the Deposit Lady Lumberjacks had a close game with the Fort Ann Cardinals. Riding a 1-0 lead going into the sixth inning, Lady Jack's starting pitcher, Makenzie Stiles, unfortunately gave up 4 runs, which is the more than she gave up in the last 9 games combined. Deposit would rally late in the bottom of the seventh, but would fall just short by a final score of 4-3. Fort Ann claimed the Class D State Championship, ending the Lady Jacks' championship streak at three straight.