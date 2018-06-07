State Police Kick Off Annual "Speed Week" Campaign

New York State Police kicked off their "Speed Week" campaign on Thursday, with efforts to crack down on aggressive drivers.

Troopers will be using marked and unmarked vehicles, which allow them to more easily identify drivers who are violating traffic laws. Along with speeding officials will be keeping their eye out for impaired drivers and those who aren't wearing a seatbelt.

"When a driver speeds they are not only breaking the law, they are endangering themselves, other drivers, pedestrians, motorcyclists, and bicyclists," said Terri Egan, DMV Executive Deputy Commissioner.

State Police said during last year's speed week troopers issued over 19,000 tickets and nearly 7,900 of them were for speeding.

The campaign will run until Wednesday, June 13.