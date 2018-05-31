Ponies Fall In 9th As Erie Walks Off With A Win

ERIE, PA – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies erased a pair of three-run deficits, but ultimately fell to the Erie SeaWolves, 11-10, on Thursday afternoon at UPMC Park. Dominic Ficociello and Jacob Robson each hit two homers for the SeaWolves, but it was Kody Eaves’ walk-off sacrifice fly in the ninth that snapped Erie’s nine-game losing streak.

The SeaWolves busted out the bats against Binghamton starter Joseph Shaw. Ficociello led the way with a five-RBI game. He hit a solo homer in the second before highlighting Erie’s five-run third with a three-run blast. Erie outfielder Jacob Robson joined the party with two homers of his own. Shaw was touched for ten runs on nine hits, including a career-high four homers.

The Rumble Ponies erased their first three-run deficit in the fourth with one swing. After Erie starter Kyle Funkhouser walked two, Joey Wong blasted a three-run homer over the wall in right-center. His second longball as a Rumble Pony tied the game at six.

Following Robson’s solo homers in the fourth and sixth, Erie tacked on two runs in the seventh. Reliever Adonis Uceta inherited two runners from Shaw and surrendered an RBI single to Ficociello before Eaves delivered a sacrifice fly.

Trailing by three, the Ponies chipped away with a pair of runs in the eighth. Jeff McNeil doubled to start the ninth, his third hit of the game, and scored the tying run on John Mora’s sacrifice fly.

Erie opened the bottom of the ninth with consecutive singles from Josh Lester and Ficociello. Eaves ended the game by lifting a sacrifice fly to center.

Uceta (0-1) allowed one run on three hits over two innings in the loss. He faced a season-high 11 batters. Mark Ecker (3-4) collected the win despite suffering his third blown save.

Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies