Heart Walk Association Honors Local Heroes

The American Heart Association honored local volunteers Thursday night at the Heroes of Heart Celebration at the Holiday Inn in Binghamton.

The event recognized volunteers, survivors, and sponsors who help and support the work of the association. Heartsaver Hero Awards were also presented to people who have saved lives with CPR and AED use.

Seven people were awarded with the Heartsaver Hero Award. Among the recipients were Lisa Hayes and Margaret Decker for performing CPR on a man who suffered cardiac arrest in a grocery store in February.

Another Heartsaver Hero Award went to a group of employees from Bates Troy. The company held a CPR training and certification course, which helped saved a life just 11 days later.

The recipient for the Volunteer of the Year Award is a surprise left for the end of the ceremony. This year the award was given to Megan Farmer. She was recognized for helping organize the Little Hats, Big Hearts effort, which distributes red hats to newborns during American Heart Month in February. The awarded volunteer was also honored for her year-round efforts in a number of different events. Farmer also serves on the Southern Tier Heart Walk Logistics Committee.

“I feel that it’s very important to raise awareness, raise money with fundraising, corporately and individually,” said Farmer.

Not only is Farmer a volunteer, but she is also a survivor, having survived a heart attack in 2011.

“All the fundraising goes to all the research for the Heart Association, creating things like cardiac stents, to which I have, so it had benefited me with fundraising so I am a very strong believer in volunteering and fundraising for the heart walk,” said Farmer.

