Ponies become Spiedies, Eat Up Baysox

Peter Alonso’s league-leading 14th home run of the season propelled the Binghamton Spiedies past the Bowie Baysox, 3-1, Saturday evening at NYSEG Stadium. Joseph Shaw became the third straight Binghamton starter to toss seven innings, while the team paid homage to the Southern Tier sandwich for the first time in franchise history. The victory gives Binghamton a three-game winning streak.

Tied 1-1 in the eighth inning, Binghamton’s rally was sparked by an unlikely candidate. Playing in just his fourth Eastern League game of the season, Jose Garcia lead off the frame by lacing a single up the middle off of reliever Christian Binford. After Champ Stuart entered as a pinch runner, Joey Wong pushed him to second with a sacfrice bunt. Jeff McNeil’s right-field fly out moved Stuart to third, setting the scene for Alonso. Binghamton’s first baseman sent Binford’s 0-1 pitch over the wall in centerfield, pushing the Spiedies ahead 3-1.

Eric Hanhold made quick work of the Baysox in the ninth, working a 1-2-3 inning that ended with an Aderlin Rodriguez strikeout. Hanhold’s seventh save ties him for the team lead with Tyler Bashlor.

Bowie was held at bay most of the night by Spiedies starter Joseph Shaw. Although he failed to pick up his first Double-A win, the 6-foot-5 right-hander tossed a season-high seven innings, with four strikeouts and two walks. The only run he allowed crossed in the first inning on Ryan Mountcastle’s double.

With help from Joey Wong, Daniel Zamora (1-1) faced the minimum in the top of the eight inning and avoided a Baysox threat. With Cedric Mullins on second base, Corban Joseph looped one into short left field. Wong, the shortsop, tracked backwards before making an acrobatic catch and twist toward second base. His throw back to the bag beat Mullins, ending the inning.

Hunter Harvey tossed a season-high 85 pitches for the Baysox in his five innings. He whiffed seven Spiedies with just one walk.

Binford (1-1) was perfect in his first two innings, before allowing Binghamton’s eight-inning game-winning rally.

Binghamton (25-22) continues their four-game series with Bowie on Sunday evening. The Rumble Ponies will face Baysox LHP Keegan Akin at NYSEG Stadium, with first pitch at 6:35 PM.

POSTGAME NOTES:It’s the second straight game a Peter Alonso home run proved to bring home the winning tallies…Jose Garcia played in his first nine-inning game of the season…the Binghamton bullpen has held Bowie scoreless over four innings in the series…

Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies