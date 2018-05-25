Update: 24-HR Standoff Ends, Parolee In Critical Condition From Self-Inflicted Injuries

5:00 P.M. UPDATE - MAY 26, 2018

A standoff with a parolee that began around 3 a.m. Friday morning in Johnson City ended nearly 24 hours later in Cortland County.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, law enforcement breached the hotel room where Corey J. Hobart, 28, of Conklin, barricaded himself. Officers found him unresponsive in the bathroom with what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury. Hobart was treated on the scene by EMS before being taken to Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse.

Hobart arrived at the Hampton Inn on River Street Friday morning, ending a traffic pursuit with police. He exited the vehicle with a female while holding a handgun and pointing it at her and officers. The female is identified as Jeri Ann Healy, 27, of Johnson City and it was learned that the two were acquaintances. However, Healy appeared to be held against her will, but was released from the room by Hobart around 11 a.m. on Friday unharmed.

Through the hours of negotiation, law enforcement learned that Hobart was armed with two handguns and a shotgun. It was also determined that he was in possession of illegal narcotics.

According to Cortland Police, there were no injuries to law enforcement or hotel patrons.

Through the investigation, Jeri Ann Healy was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree after heroine was found in her vehicle. She was released and due in court June 15.

The investigation is ongoing.

-------

3:30 P.M. UPDATE - MAY 25, 2018

Negotiations with the male inside the Hampton Inn are still ongoing. Police do believe he is armed. Hotel guests from the first and third floors of the hotel have been escorted inside by state troopers to gather their luggage. Guests staying on the second floor have to stay outside until the situation is resolved. That's the floor the suspect is currently on.

Police in armor and a helmet just drove by and headed toward the hotel on foot. — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) May 25, 2018





Update 1:53pm

The suspect is still inside the hotel, police say they believe he is armed. The female with him was removed and unharmed, according to police.

Police did not answer questions about how the suspect got access to a room. The names and ages of the suspect and the female with him are not being released at this time.

Cortland Standoff Update: The suspect is still inside the hotel, police say they believe he is armed. The female with him was removed. — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) May 25, 2018





Update 1:04pm

A police standoff has evacuated hotel guests at the Cortland Hampton Inn. Broome and Cortland Sheriffs are on scene as well as Cortland fire and New York State Police. According to the Broome Sheriff a pursuit started at the Johnson City Walmart when officers spotted a man they had an arrest warrant for. The suspect fled with a woman in the car. The pursuit ended at the Hampton Inn right off the Cortland exit.

Stay with FOX 40 as details develop.