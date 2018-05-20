Binghamton Residents Raise Awareness In 'March For Babies'

The 'March For Babies Binghamton' walk took place at Ostenango Park. Dozens of families gathered there to walk the three mile route to raise awareness about premature births.

"We're having our march for babies to support the march of dimes which provides information and support for families both during pregnancy and afterwards" says Dr. Paula Farrell, Neonatology and Perinatal Medicine at UHS

March of Dimes, part of March for Babies, advocates for the best start for women and children from the minute they're born. The program has been funding and fighting for better opportunities for families over the past eighty years.

"They also fund research and are supporting researchers who are looking at the causes and preventions for prematurity" says Dr. Farrell

The fundriasing goal is $30,000. Dr. Farrell says that they're close to reaching that goal. It's not too late to donate at marchforbabies.org