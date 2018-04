Seven Binghamton Devils Called Up To The New Jersey Devils

Seven players on the Binghamton Devils have been called up to the New Jersey Devils roster.

Such as, Christoph Bertschy, Nick Lappin, Michael McLeod, Blake Pietila, Kevin Rooney, Michael Kapla and Brian Strait.

The Binghamton Devils season ended Sunday, April 15th after an overtime loss to the Utica Comets.