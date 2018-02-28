BU Students Celebrate Jewish Holiday with Purim Carnival

Hundreds of Binghamton University students came out to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim Wednesday night, with a carnival extravaganza.

The Purim Carnival is an annual event each year, where students raise thousands of dollars to help children with special needs. The event kicked off at 8:00 p.m., students were charged $3 for admission which included access to all of the rides, and unlimited holiday pastries.

The carnival is a tradition on the BU campus, that has been put on for nearly two decades with students and community members.