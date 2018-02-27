Blind Tiger Pub Shuts Down, According To Note Taped To Door

The Blind Tiger Pub is closed for business, according to a notice taped to back door of the bar. On a piece of printer paper, the owner calls out "NYS and our Holy-rolling, bible thumping landlord."

Blind Tiger Pub in Town of Union is closed according to a sign on the door. pic.twitter.com/RQbNtExcJu — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) February 27, 2018





When Fox 40 was at the business the lights and radio were on, and the front door was open, but no one was inside. We have reached out to the owner of the Blind Tiger, but have not yet heard back.