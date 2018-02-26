Giacalone Pleads Not Guilty on Attempted Murder Charges Against Police Officers

James Giacalone pleaded not guilty Monday, on the five charges against him including attempted murder.

On January 2, state police became involved in a pursuit with Giacalone who was wanted on an arrest warrant. The pursuit led to Conklin Ave. and Alfred St., where, police say-- when troopers approached his vehicle on foot, the suspect suddenly accelerated forward, nearly hitting one trooper and striking a second.

The case could go to trial as early as June 18, Giacalone was sent back to the Broome County jail.