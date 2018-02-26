7 Hawley St. Concept Renderings Released

The City of Binghamton today released concept renderings of the proposed 7 Hawley St. mixed-use parking project.

“While subject to change, these renderings are the first look at how this project will transform our downtown landscape,” said Mayor Richard C. David. “The new ramp won’t be a hulking concrete structure of the past. It will be a well-designed facility with an attractive facade, bright lighting and safe and easy pedestrian access.”

In December 2017, the City selected PIKE Development, of Rochester, to build a $12 million mixed-used parking development at 7 Hawley St. in downtown Binghamton. The six-level parking ramp will have more than 300 parking spots. An adjoining structure will have 18 market-rate rental units and 6,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space.

The project is supported by a $3.45 million Empire State Development grant.

The project is currently under review by the City’s Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals and Commission on Architecture and Urban Design (CAUD). Developers expect to break ground this construction season and have the ramp open to the public in January 2019.