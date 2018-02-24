Binghamton High School crowned 2018 BCHSHA Champions

Ladies and gentleman say hello to the Binghamton Patriots, the 2018 Broome County High School Hockey Association (BCHSHA) Champions.

Saturday, the Patriots took to the ice at the SUNY Broome Ice Center, in front of a massive crowd, downing the Chenango Forks Blue Devils, 4-1.

At 7:40 in the first period, it was the Blue Devils scoring first. Devin Hamm blasted a shot from mid-range that deflected in front of Patriots' goalie, Josh Ryan, but it was Forks' Ryan Gresham with the ability to reach the puck first and sneak in the goal to the top of the net, bringing the Blue Devils up 1-0.

But in the second period (8:14), Binghamton's captain, Logan Ulmer on a break away holds onto a shot that went bottom corner of Forks' net. Ulmer scored the goal to tie things at 1-1, his third goal of the 2017-18 playoffs.

And at 7:02 in the second, after the Patriots won a faceoff in Blue Devils' ice, Logan Ulmer stood on point to slide in an assist across the goal's paint and into the stick of Justin Fiato. Fiato would find Conan Picciano on the end of his shot to flip in a goal and give Binghamton the lead, 2-1.

The Patriots went on to add two more goals in the championship round, and finish with a final score of 4-1. Binghamton was crowned the 2017-18 High School Hockey Champions. Binghamton's goalie, Josh Ryan stopped 27 of 28 shots he faced on the night.

Logan Ulmer finished the year with 25 goals and 31 assists.

What a post-season it's been for high school hockey. Standing atop the BCHSHA league, Elmira-Horseheads Express had only lost three games in regulation, during the regular 2017-18 season. Expected to finish strong in the playoffs, the Express found themselves in a rematch showdown with Chenango Forks in the finals.

In the Blue Devils first meeting with the Express, Elmira walked away with the 5-3 victory to advance in the winner's bracket, only to be taken down by Binghamton farther in the playoffs. Forks' second meeting was not the same outcome. In an all out effort, the Blue Devils managed to overcome #1 ranked Express, 5-4, and advance to the BCHSHA Championship to face the undefeated in playoff action, Binghamton Patriots.

After losing to the Express the first time, Chenango Forks could not lose another game, or face playoff elimination. Prior to reaching the BCHSHA Championship, the Blue Devils beat; Elmira-Horseheads in the finals, Vestal in the quarter-finals, Maine-Endwell in the semi-finals, and Chenango Valley in the opening round.

And although the journey ended, Saturday, for the Blue Devils, they can take solace in the fact that they overcame great odds to make it as far as they did. Chenango Forks may have taken home the runner-up trophy, but they can hang their heads up high knowing they earned the respect of their friends, family, opponents, and this sports fan.

Fox 40 Sports would like to congratulate both the Binghamton Patriots and Chenango Forks for a season well-played. We'll see all the teams again, next year.