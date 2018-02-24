Win-streak snapped, Phantoms spook the Devils 2-1

The Binghamton Devils fell to the visiting Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 2-1, on Saturday night in front of another crowd of over 4,000 at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Blake Pietila returned from the New Jersey Devils before the game and helped set up the first goal for a 1-0 lead. From the left circle, Pietila hit a trailing Nick Lappin who ripped a wrist shot by goaltender John Muse for the one-goal lead. The goal was Lappin’s team-leading 18th of the year with the lone assist to Pietila to take the 1-0 lead and 10-6 shot advantage into the intermission.

Lehigh Valley responded to tie the game in the second period courtesy of Greg Carey. The Devils were unable to clear the puck and Carey fired in his 23rd goal of the year by goaltender Ken Appleby at 13:25 to tie the game at one heading into the third period.

Just 1:55 into the third period, the Phantoms took a 2-1 lead as Chris Conner lifted the puck by the right shoulder of Appleby for his 13th of the year assisted by Tyrell Goulbourne. The goal held up as the game winner in the 2-1 Phantoms’ win.

Appleby stopped 22 in the loss while Muse picked up the win in a 26-save effort.

The Binghamton Devils are back home Sunday, March 4 at 5:05 p.m. against the Utica Comets.

For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit the Devils website at binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

