Binghamton suffers disappointing loss for last home game

Visiting Hartford (18-11, 11-4 America East) went on a late 10-2 run and then made 5-of-6 free throws in the final 0:40 to hold off Binghamton men's basketball (11-19, 2-13 AE) 67-57 Saturday night at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center.



The second-place Hawks enjoyed a wide disparity at the free throw line and made 15-of-19 freebies in the second half, when they rallied from a one-point BU halftime lead.



In Binghamton's Senior Day game, head coach Tommy Dempsey started all five of his healthy seniors and the quintet helped the Bearcats lead by as many as four points before settling on the 29-28 halftime edge.



Sophomore guard Fard Muhammad netted nine of his team-high 14 points in the first period. He wound up with his fourth straight double-digit scoring performance.



Junior guard J.C. Show took over the mantle in the second half when he scored 11 of his 13 points.



Junior center Thomas Bruce added nine points and 13 rebounds - his fifth double-digit rebounding game in the last six outings. Bruce's three-point play with 9:04 left gave BU a 48-47 lead - in what would be the team's final lead of the game. Hartford went on a 10-2 run during which time, the Bearcats misfired on 9-of-10 shots.



Binghamton kept within striking range in the closing minutes and when Show drilled a three-pointer with 1:01 left, BU trailed 62-57. But the Hawks made their free throws in the closing minute to complete the season sweep and eliminate the Bearcats from postseason contention.



The Bearcats will finish out their season at Albany on Tuesday night.

Courtesy: BU Athletics Department