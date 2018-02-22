Plan Could Save Broome County $5 Million

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced a plan on Thursday that he says could save the county $5 million. The county plans to join the Keenan Pharmacy Purchasing Coalition. County Risk Manager Thomas Dellapenna says due to the large number of members in the coalition, prices for prescriptions would be much lower than what the county is currently paying under its annual plan.

"They're able to get a deeper discount than our 6,000 lives and as far as joining the coalition, we really keep all our same programs, our same formulary, everything stays the same, we just experience the savings of sharing these lives," says Dellapenna.

Garnar says the county may also be eligible for matched funding from the state as part of Governor Cuomo's shared services initiative, doubling the total savings to $10 million.

The Broome County Legislature is expected to vote on the resolution in March. If approved, Dellapenna says the transfer over to the coalition could be complete by May.

This announcement comes just two weeks after an audit from the New York State Comptroller found Broome County has depleted its fund balance to dangerously low levels.