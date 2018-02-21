Broome DA's Office Cracking Down on Petit Thefts

Broome County is working with local retailers to crack down on petit thefts.

During a meeting with over two dozen retailers, Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell said his office would begin holding monthly meetings. Cornwell also said that petit larcenies go hand in hand with drug possession charges. Combined they make up 50% of crimes in Broome County.

"The Petit larceny cases that we see are not small. Petit larceny is not a small problem. Petit larceny is a major problem," said Cornwell.

Another issue is how to handle teen offenders. The Age Legislation requires the cases to go through family court.