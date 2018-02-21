Local Faith Leaders Mourn The Loss of Reverend Billy Graham

Christians are mourning the loss of evangelist Reverend Billy Graham, whose message of salvation has had an impact around the globe and right here in Broome County.

"I don't even know how you would begin to quantify his influence," says Pastor JJ Hefley of First Assembly of God in Binghamton.

The Reverend Billy Graham spread his message to world leaders, every U.S. president from Truman to Obama, and over 215 million people over a span of 60 years.

"I think it's immeasurable really," says Hefley.

Everyday people were inspired by his words and pastors were influenced by his preaching, including Pastor Will Hampton of Two Rivers Church in Johnson City.

"I don't think there's too many ministers today that would be able to say 'No, Billy Graham had no impact on me,'" says Hampton.

Hampton saw Graham preach in person when the crusader made a stop in Syracuse in 1989.

"As a kid, it really stuck with me," says Hampton.

It was a simple message.

That we could find our way back to God through Jesus Christ. — Pastor Will Hampton

That message transcended denominations, and, in some cases, religions.

"Really everybody could rally around that," says Hampton.

The message no doubt left an impression, but so did the messenger.

I think you would want to live your life the way Billy Graham lived his life. — Pastor JJ Hefley

Graham walked the walk, something that set him apart from other evangelists.

"You knew that what he said and what he believed is what he lived," says Hampton.

He lived a full life, dying at age 99 in his Montreat, North Carolina home Wednesday morning.