Otego Man Arrested with Making Terroristic Threat aimed at a School

Oneonta State Police arrested a man from Otego for making a Terroristic Threat aimed at the Franklin Central School.

Aiden M. O'Day, 21, is facing felony charges after police arrested him without incident. Officials said after an investigation they determined the school and the community were not in danger.

O'Day was arraigned in the Otego Town Court and sent to the Otego County Jail. His next court date is pending.