Knights of Columbus Holds Annual Free Throw

Ten hopeful basketball players came out to compete in the Knights of Columbus Annual Free Throw today at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Endicott. Since 1972, the basketball competition has drawn local boys and girls, ages 9 to 14.

Member of the Knights of Columbus Endicott Council and organizer of the event, John Loftus said the competition is welcome to everyone.

“The beauty of this is that it’s anybody. So you don’t have to have to be a member of a school team, you don’t have to be a particular member of anything. If you’re age 9 to 14, you can be involved and you have a chance to compete, move on, and possibly go to the state level,” said Loftus.

The winners of today’s competition will go on to compete in the district level, and potentially the state level. The Catholic fraternal organization had a host of volunteers coaching and keeping score for the players. Loftus said it’s an important opportunity for the volunteers and those they serve.

“I think it’s always important that kids see there are other things to get involved in,” said Loftus. “They see that there’s all kinds of volunteers that try to do things for youth in our community. And the more we do that and give them a positive alternative, the better that is overall for our community.”