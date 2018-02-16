Lost Dog Cafe Holds "Pints For Paws" Fundraiser for BC Humane Society

For the Chinese New Year, the Lost Dog Cafe teamed up with the Broome County Humane Society for Pints for Paws.

The shelter brought five dogs to the event who are up for adoption, like 3-month-old Luv-e.

“Luv-e that I have here in my arms is still available, along with Sweet-Tart who is his brother. Both are super cute and cuddly.” - Kim Broderick, Fundraising Coordinator at BC Humane Society

The dogs mingled and were fed treats by potential new owners.

“A lot of the animals we have tonight are animals that have been with us for a while. So they’re kind of getting out, getting seen, it’s good for them emotionally to meet new people.” - Amberly Ondria, Shelter Manager at BC Humane Society

Tonight’s dogs were just a small portion of the 200 animals under the shelter’s care.

“We run at full capacity. Our kennel is always full, our cat areas are always full, and we still have waiting lists of people looking to surrender animals.”

While the dogs at the event were a wide range of ages and breeds, some have a tougher time finding a home than others.

“Unfortunately some of our bully breeds do sit a little bit longer just because of landlord restrictions. A lot of people rent in the area.”

For each pint of beer sold, $1 went to the Humane Society. Money that is much needed, as they run solely on donations.

What volunteers said is most important is bringing the dogs out of their kennels to meet new people, and hopefully find their forever home.

“A lot of them just need a second chance. They’re great dogs, they’re great cats that just may have not had the best start in life. But they have a lot of love to give.”

The shelter said they are in need of donations of Purina kitten chow and canned cat food as kitten season is approaching in mid-March.