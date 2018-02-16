Broome County EMS Exceeds Standards, Achieves Accreditation

Broome County’s Office of Emergency Services announced Friday afternoon that it has achieved accreditation as a part of the Local Emergency Management Accreditation Program.

Director Michael Ponticiello said Broome County met and exceeded all 21 emergency management standards.

Broome is among the first counties in New York to achieve accreditation.

“As to date there have only been four municipalities across the state that have attained this accreditation, so Broome County sis certainly at the forefront of Emergency Management.” - Jerome Pristash, Assistant Commissioner, NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the accreditation this week, and Ponticiello and Deputy Director Neal Haight were recognized at the 2018 New York State Emergency Management Association Winter Conference in Syracuse.

"This accreditation helps ensure that our public safety organizations receive the most up-to-date training and have the best procedures in place when responding to an emergency. These organizations have demonstrated their competency in 21 different standards, and I encourage other agencies to pursue this designation and join us in creating a stronger, safer and more secure New York." - Governor Andrew Cuomo

The accreditation lasts five years.

“When the call comes, they show up, and they do the job, and they do the very best job. The accreditation shows that our emergency service agency is proactive and receives really the most up-to-date training. Ultimately this makes our county stronger and safer.” - Broome County Executive Jason Garnar