Lesko Financial: Tax Season and Tax Refunds

Bryanna: It’s tax season and many Americans rely on their refund to close budget gaps. Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial explains how this could hurt your long-term financial future.

Greg: The IRS says the average tax refund is around $3,000 a hefty sum many workers look forward to. But some people count on a refund just to make ends meet. Still, others need that money so desperately, they go for the "instant refund" which companies market heavily this time of year. Wanting that windfall to splurge a little is fine. But if you need that money to stay afloat, it could be keeping you in a never-ending cycle of spending and debt that’s hard to break out of.

Bryanna: What about those “instant refunds?”

Greg: They're actually refunding anticipation loans and, like payday loans, are a bad idea. The companies offering them take hefty fees-- which come out of your refund. And they’re short-term loans which carry very high-interest rates. Calculated annually, it can be in the triple-digits also coming out of your refund.

Bryanna: What should someone who usually gets a big refund do?

Greg: They need a way to break the cycle. First, question why that refund is so large. It could be that their withholding is too high. That’s giving uncle sam a no-interest loan. You can adjust your withholding and get more money in each paycheck, instead. Use that extra to cover bills, pay down debt and create a “savings cushion” to handle emergencies. Then keep adding to savings and begin investing to build wealth. And next year’s tax season could find you feeling calm, in control and even cheerful.