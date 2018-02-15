Wegmans Named One Of Best Places To Work

Wegmans has been named one of the 2018 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune. This year marks the 21st anniversary of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Wegmans has been on the list every year, and this year ranks #2.

The list is based on survey responses from more than 310,000 employees rating their workplace culture on 50-plus elements of the workplace. These include trust in managers, compensation, fairness, camaraderie and workplace traits linked to innovation. The ranking accounted for the experiences of all employees across all demographics.

President & CEO Colleen Wegman, who is the fourth generation of her family to lead the century-old company, said “When we see our company near the top of this list we feel pride, but also tremendous gratitude for our people who make Wegmans a special place to work and shop for all.