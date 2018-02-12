Southern Tier Harley Davidson's Chili Cook-Off To Benefit Hounds Helping Heroes

Southern Tier Harley Davidson is holding their annual Chili Cook-Off Saturday, February 17th.

Starting at 11:00 a.m., over 25 crock-pots full of chili will be taste-tested by six judges.

The top three best chili’s will receive a trophy, and all money raised will go to Hounds Helping Heroes.

The organization provides veterans and active duty men and women who suffer from psychiatric, mobility, and neurological disabilities with service dogs.

Carrie Graham, Marketing Coordinator for Southern Tier Harley Davidson, said it’s important for the business to continue its outreach and make a difference in the community.

"Some people have a thing of bikers, they think they're just big bad guys, but they're really kind hearted. They do everything that they can to help veterans, children, and anyone that they can help for a good cause. They're there to do it."

Cook-off judges are Senator Fred Akshar, Sheriff David Harder, Eva from Creature Comforts, Tanya from Magic 101.7 FM, and Hog Members Carol and Jeff.

