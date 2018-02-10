Chenango Valley Cheer Hosts Sweetheart Classic Competition

Cheerleaders at Chenango Valley High School spent Valentine’s Day Weekend doing what they love the most. The team spent their Saturday performing in the fifth annual ‘Sweetheart Classic Competition’ to raise money for their club.

There were 16 teams who participated in the event, some traveling an hour to compete. Chenango Valley Junior Varsity Cheer Coach, Alexis Francavilla said the event is a great opportunity for the teammates to bond.

“It’s a huge family event. We spend a lot of time setting up the night before, we bond a lot the day of, we just have so much fun with each other and showing what we can do best,” said Francavilla.

Francavilla said the sport has enriched the team’s high school experience.

“I’ve had the same athletes for four years. So I’ve watched them grow up and I’ve watched them all grow and they’ve all watched each other grow and encourage each other to grow and do their best. Be the best athlete they can be, be the best students they can be. So it’s great to have this sense of family in school and in practice,” she said.

Here are the results of the Fifth Annual Sweetheart Classic Competition:

JV

2nd – Elmira

1st – Chenango Valley

Varsity (Small)

2nd – Vestal

1st – Chenango Forks

Varsity (Large)

2nd – Corning

1st – Chenango Valley

Co-Ed Division

2nd – Binghamton

1st – Johnson City

Grand Champion – Chenango Valley (score: 87.25)