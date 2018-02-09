Brian Kolb Drops Out of Race for New York Governor

Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb is dropping out of the race for Governor of New York, according to a statement posted on his Facebook page on Friday evening.

"It is with a heavy heart that today I am announcing I am ending my campaign for Governor of New York," wrote Kolb.

On December 12, 2017, Kolb (R - 131) announced his intent to run for the position. He cites his family as his reasons for leaving the race.

"As I left my home before dawn this morning, saying goodbye to my incredible wife, I knew that I'd be spending the next week, the week after, and every week for at least the next nine months on the road, away from my loving family," wrote Kolb. "That moment helped put what is truly important in life back into perspective."

He says that he will continue to serve in the State Assembly and plans to fight for "lower taxes, good jobs, and ending the corruption in the Cuomo administration."

Deputy Majority Leader Sen. John DeFrancisco and Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra are still set to face off in a Republican Primary.