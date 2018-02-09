Federal Funding To Help Rural Areas Combat The Opioid Epidemic

Over $130,000 in federal funding will go towards battling the opioid epidemic in rural areas. The funds, secured by Senators Kristen Gillibrand and Charles Schumer will go towards purchasing telecommunications equipment for long-distance opioid response training. Gillibrand says this makes resources more readily available to first-responders in rural communities.

This funding will expand opportunities for emergency responders in rural areas across the Southern Tier to virtually attend courses that provide lifesaving training and certification and important educational programs. In rural communities throughout the Southern Tier, our emergency responders are working tirelessly to combat the opioid economic and respond to overdoses. This grant will help provide some of the tools and resources they need to continue serving their communities. — Senator Kristen Gillibrand