Federal Funding To Help Rural Areas Combat The Opioid Epidemic

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -
Over $130,000 in federal funding will go towards battling the opioid epidemic in rural areas. The funds, secured by Senators Kristen Gillibrand and Charles Schumer will go towards purchasing telecommunications equipment for long-distance opioid response training. Gillibrand says this makes resources more readily available to first-responders in rural communities.
This funding will expand opportunities for emergency responders in rural areas across the Southern Tier to virtually attend courses that provide lifesaving training and certification and important educational programs. In rural communities throughout the Southern Tier, our emergency responders are working tirelessly to combat the opioid economic and respond to overdoses. This grant will help provide some of the tools and resources they need to continue serving their communities.
— Senator Kristen Gillibrand
This is a smart federal investment which will provide medical professionals in the Southern Tier with access to new lifesaving courses and certifications programs online. These federal funds will also help the Southern Tier address the opioid epidemic and promote public health. I will continue to work to help ensure first responders have the tools they need to combat the opioid epidemic and treat suspected overdoses.
— Senator Charles Schumer