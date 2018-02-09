Fire Claims The Lives Of Two Children In Delaware County

An early morning fire claimed the lives of two children in Delaware County on Friday. At about 1:45am, emergency crews responded to a 911 report of a fire on Dehning Rd in Davenport. An adult victim was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical in Syracuse for burn injuries.

The fire was extinguished by Davenport Fire Dept., Pindars Corners Fire Dept., Hobart Fire Dept., and Kortright Fire Dept. New State Police were assisted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s department.

State Fire Investigators are working to piece together the cause of the fire.