Tuesday's high school basketball highlights

The boy's high school varsity basketball Southern Tier Athletic Conference (STAC) featured eight games, Tuesday, with a couple teams aiming to remain undefeated in their division.

Here are your Tuesday results:

Seton Catholic Central - 63 def. Chenango Valley - 55 Final

Elmira - 54 def. Ithaca- -37 Final

Maine-Endwell - 62 def. Owego-Apalachin - 55 Final

Corning Painted Post - 69 def. Union-Endicott - 59 Final

Johnson City - 72 def. Vestal - 56 Final

Note worthy statistics:

NY State ranked #6, Seton Saints (11-0 STAC East) remain undefeated on the 2017-18 season with one more game remaining before NYS Sectionals. Leading the Saints in points, Tuesday, Leo Gallagher netted himself 17 points and Coach Chris Sinicki celebrated his 300th program win.

Maine-Endwell (7-5 STAC Metro) handed Owego (11-1 STAC Metro) it's first conference loss.

Corning (6-6 STAC West) clinched a spot in the Sectionals with the win over the U-E Tigers (4-8 STAC Metro).

With a win over the Little Red, Elmira (10-2) ties Ithaca (10-2) for first place in the STAC Metro Division

Vestal remains win-less in divisional play (0-12).