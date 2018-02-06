One-Pot Meth Bust in Norwich

An investigation into the sale of methamphetamine in the City of Norwich, led police to arrest one individual at a Cortland Street apartment.

Norwich Police arrested 40-year-old Jay M. Perce after they found several one-pot meth containers, assorted chemicals, and equipment to make meth. Perce is facing multiple charges including, Unlawful Manufacture of Meth in the third degree, Criminal Possession of Precursors of Meth, and Unlawful Disposal of Meth Laboratory Materials.

Perce was arraigned at Norwich City Court and sent Chenango County Jail without bail.

The Norwich Police were assisted by the New York State Police- CCSERT (Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team) due to the dangerous amount of chemicals involved.