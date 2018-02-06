Winter Storm Warning: Broome County Preps For Wednesday's Snow

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Southern Tier. The National Weather Service is predicting a pile-up of 6 inches starting early Wednesday morning and continuing through the night.

Of course, in Binghamton, we know the drill. Customers started coming through the door of Kovarik's True Value Hardware as soon as they opened Tuesday morning looking for rock salt, ice melt, and shovels. The store in the city's first ward received a timely delivery this morning.

"We just got in a full truckload of about 18 pallets of rock salt," says owner Joe Kovarik.

Kovarik's True Value got a shipment of ice melt and rock salt in just in time for the storm. Customers are stocking up. pic.twitter.com/3imrFPZXIg — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) February 6, 2018

Within three hours, customers bought up four of those pallets. That's 197 bags.

Over at the Broome County Department of Public Works Highway Division, crews are on standby, getting ready for the storm.

"We had the guys checking over all the trucks this morning," says Mark Quall, Assistant General Foreman at the Broome County DPW.

The inspection is conducted on all 26 trucks, making sure they're in working order before they get sent out to cover more than 300 miles of roadways.

"Going over the blades, make sure the wheels are tight, the fluids," says Quall.

The Broome County highway department is inspecting machinery and filling trucks with sand in preparation for tomorrow's storm. pic.twitter.com/DVV1e8vbUe — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) February 6, 2018

Public Works crews are working in two shifts for around the clock coverage, trying to stay on top of the snowfall.

"Just nonstop. You gotta keep after it before it adds up too much," says David Hamlin, Assistant General Foreman at the Broome County DPW.

The county is waiting on a refill for the salt barn, but are confident their reserve is more than enough to make it through this storm.

"The temperatures are supposed to be a little warmer, supposedly, so we shouldn't have the problem of the snow freezing to the road that we normally have," says Quall.

It's just a matter of keeping up with pushing the snow away.