Flu Season "Unprecedented" In Broome County

Flu cases are at an all-time high in Broome County. The Health Department is calling this season "unprecedented" with 1,300 cases already confirmed as of February 3rd. Those numbers surpass the totals collected from the past two seasons.

"This is concerning. There are a lot of cases," says Communicable Disease Nurse Mari Yourdon.

Yourdon says the flu season is hard to predict, and so is its severity, but this year's strain, H3N2 A, also known as swine flu, is notorious for creating serious infections.

"When the H3N2 Influenza A viruses is the ones that predominate, you usually see a bad year," says Yourdon.

The Health Department is pushing vaccination. The department on Front Street is still offering the vaccine by appointment.

"If you are one of those people who never get a flu shot, this is the year," says Yourdon.

Yourdon also urges residents to really take small precautions seriously, things like hand washing and disinfecting surfaces both at home and at work frequently.