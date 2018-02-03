Devils regain winning ways, dropping Americans in thriller

Jacob MacDonald scored 0:34 into overtime as the Binghamton Devils defeated the visiting Rochester Americans, 4-3, in front of 4,426 fans at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night.

After the Devils poured the pressure on in the first period, the Americans took a 1-0 lead on the power play. Kevin Porter sent a backhand through chaos in front of the net for the one-goal advantage with just 1:22 left in the first. Porter’s power-play goal was his 13th overall goal of the year assisted by Zach Redmond and C.J. Smith. The Americans led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play despite being outshot by the Devils, 12-9.

Binghamton scored twice in the second period to take a 2-1 lead into the third. Blake Pietila let a snap shot fly over the left shoulder of goaltender Adam Wilcox just 1:23 into the period. The goal was Pietila’s seventh of the year from Jimmy Hayes and goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood.

Viktor Loov cashed in on a power-play goal to put the Devils in front 9:09 into the middle period. After the puck went off the post, Loov tapped it in for his fifth of the season with assists from Nathan Bastian and Pietila. Binghamton took a 2-1 lead into the third period and held a 21-15 shot advantage.

The Devils added to their lead in the third period as Blake Speers slid home his fifth of the year for a 3-1 advantage. Speers’ goal was assisted by Nick Lappin and Bracken Kearns at 4:28.

Rochester then scored twice to tie the game and eventually force overtime. Matt Tennyson tallied a power-play goal at 8:54 for his first of the year from Taylor Fedun and Alexander Nylander. Sahir Gill then put in his 13th of the year from Hudson Fasching on a backhand shot to tie the game at three with 5:07 to go.

Just 0:34 into overtime, Jacob MacDonald put in a rebound after a Tim Kennedy shot to win the game on his 14th of the season with the other assist to Pietila for a three-point night. Blackwood stopped 27 in the win and Wilcox denied 31 in the loss.

The Binghamton Devils return home Wednesday night to face the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m. Come out for the Winter Olympic Kickoff Party! For more information, call the Devils’ front office at 607-722-7367 for more information.

For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit the Devils website at binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

Courtesy: Binghamton Devils