BU men fall in OT to Maine

Junior center Thomas Bruce forced overtime with a tip-in late in regulation but host Maine (6-19, 3-7 America East) sank 7-of-8 free throws in the extra period to hold off Binghamton men's basketball (10-15, 1-9 AE) 81-79 Saturday afternoon at Cross Insurance Center.



Bruce, who notched his seventh double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds, tipped in a miss with eight seconds left to complete a BU rally from six down in the final 2:04 of regulation and extend the game at 69-69. The Bearcats found their shooting touch in the second half, hitting 58 percent, draining 9-of-17 from three-point range and scoring 41 points.



But in overtime, BU misfired on 9-of-11 shots and Maine used a 10-0 run to build its cushion. Down 81-76 with 0:10 left, junior guard J.C. Show was fouled on a three attempt and Show made all three foul shots to bring the Bearcats to within two, 81-79. On the ensuing inbounds, BU forced a five-second call with smothering defense. With a chance to win on the final possession, Binghamton had two looks in the final seven seconds but the first was blocked and the second was off the back iron as the horn sounded.



Show wound up with a team-high 20 points - 18 of which came after halftime. Sophomore guard Fard Muhammad scored all 17 of his points in the second half and overtime. Each player hit five threes. Bruce played a career-high 42 minutes and hit 7-of-9 from the floor. He added three assists and three steals.



Binghamton attempted a school-record 40 three-pointers, making 13 (33%).



The Bearcats return home to host UMBC Thursday night at the Events Center.

