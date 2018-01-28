Binghamton's Jr. Senators shutout visiting Oswego

Jeffrey Zero posted a shutout, stopping all 18 of the Oswego Stampede shots throughout the game. The Binghamton Junior Senators took the lead before the halfway point in the first on a goal from Ryan Reifler and never looked back, at the Ice House.

Ryan Reifler delivered for his team with 2 points (1 goal, 1 assist) and Domink Bogdziul chipped in with 2 assists.

During the first, Reifler opened the scoring for Binghamton with what turned out to be the game winning goal at 10:13 with helpers from his linemates, Wilber and Bogdziul. Becker put in a goal at 18:39.

In the second, O’connor netted a goal at 14:20 with helpers from teammates Reifler and Bogdziul.

During the third, Smith deposited a goal at 11:33 with assists from Miller and Randall.

The Junior Senators’ victory was in no doubt helped out by Zero’s shutout, as he stopped all 18 of the shots he faced. Zero’s counterpart, Kozikoski, also had a big night, managing to stop 32 of 36, but ultimately fell short.

This win brings the Binghamton Junior Senators’ record to (28-3-0-3).

